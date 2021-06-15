Gas leak in Downtown South Bend blocks off major intersections

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gas leak had major intersections blocked off Tuesday evening in downtown South Bend.

Both Main and Lafayette were shut down from Colfax to Washington.

You could smell gas in the air, according to our photographer who visited the scene.

Police were dispatched around 5 p.m. for the smell of gas behind Fiddler’s Hearth.

“For smell of gas in the area behind the Fiddler’s Hearth building. There was some underground drilling getting done for utilities … the company hit a gas line. When they hit the gas line, everyone started smelling gas. When we arrived on scene our utmost concern was underground,” said South Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Lagodney.

The gas line was attached to several vaults in the alley. The vaults run the utilities into all of the buildings underground

“So it’s an avenue for the natural gas to push as pressurized into the basements, the lower levels of these of these buildings. NIBSCO arrived on scene and confirmed that’s what was going on. The vaults were filled with natural gas at 100%, which is actually a safe level,” Lagodney said.

Authorities evacuated 4 buildings as a precautionary measure.

At last check, no one was injured, and the area re-opened a few hours later.

