Advertisement

Gas leak in Downtown South Bend blocks off major intersections

By 16 News Now
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gas leak had major intersections blocked off Tuesday evening in downtown South Bend.

Both Main and Lafayette were shut down from Colfax to Washington.

You could smell gas in the air, according to our photographer who visited the scene.

Police were dispatched around 5 p.m. for the smell of gas behind Fiddler’s Hearth.

“For smell of gas in the area behind the Fiddler’s Hearth building. There was some underground drilling getting done for utilities … the company hit a gas line. When they hit the gas line, everyone started smelling gas. When we arrived on scene our utmost concern was underground,” said South Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Lagodney.

The gas line was attached to several vaults in the alley. The vaults run the utilities into all of the buildings underground

“So it’s an avenue for the natural gas to push as pressurized into the basements, the lower levels of these of these buildings. NIBSCO arrived on scene and confirmed that’s what was going on. The vaults were filled with natural gas at 100%, which is actually a safe level,” Lagodney said.

Authorities evacuated 4 buildings as a precautionary measure.

At last check, no one was injured, and the area re-opened a few hours later.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Two arrested in connection with Friday robbery
Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
Tuesday meeting covers resource officers in SBCSC schools
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car...
Elkhart woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court
With 2020 marking Lake Michigan's deadliest year for drownings in the past decade, the need for...
Lifeguards train for open water rescues
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code