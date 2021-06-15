Fundraiser planned for recent Tippy Valley grad battling cancer

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all bikers. There’s a way you can help a recent Tippecanoe Valley High School grad in his fight against cancer.

Friends of Alex Santiago’s family are organizing a benefit ride on Saturday, June 26th to help raise money for Alex’s cancer treatments.

They plan on riding all the way from Rumors Night Club in Rochester to Riley Children’s hospital so they can rev their pipes for Alex.

The event starts at 10:00 A.M. with kickstands up set for noon.

Tickets are $20 for single riders and $30 for double riders.

You can contact Ashley Minor at 574-835-0109 to preorder your tickets and help in Alex’s fight.

