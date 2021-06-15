First Alert Forecast: High Swim Risk Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Waves of 3-5 feet and strong rip currents possible. A better day to stay out of the water along Lake Michigan. Lots of sunshine on another comfortable day. We will see the lower humidity stick around as temperatures again are expected to rise into the upper 70s later this afternoon. It will remain breezy with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 78.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calming winds with cooler temperatures overnight. Feeling very refreshing. Low of 51.

WEDNESDAY: Highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine continuing! We see another day with very low humidity and a light breeze. High of 78.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with lots of sunshine. Highs getting a little warmer with the humidity staying low! The dry pattern continues so make sure to have the sprinklers ready. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: Even warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Lots more humidity as we watch for an increase in clouds with the chance for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. This chance of rain will be in through the weekend as the sunshine returns for the beginning of summer which officially begins on Sunday!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 14th, 2021

Monday’s High: 77

Monday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

