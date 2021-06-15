Advertisement

Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code

By Mark Peterson
Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South Bend the weekend of June 5th and 6th.

An inspection found seven critical and nine non-critical health code violations.

The misbehavior included an employee touching clean plates after loading dirty dishes in the dish washer-without hand washing in between.

Furthermore, the internal temperature of various stored meats, corn dogs, and chili was found to be too high, and the absence of an employee on staff who was certified in food management was a concern.

For the first time since Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz was hired in February of 2020, and for the first time in about two years, restaurant management was held publicly accountable at a public meeting with officials from the St. Joseph County Health Department. “I felt that it was necessary to meet with them to listen to their perspective give them a chance to understand our perspective and do what we could to work together to again ensure the health of the public but also to ensure that their business stayed open. As you heard they have 20 some odd employees there on any given time.”

The health department had the option of closing Fiesta Cancun but stopped short of exercising that option. “We could have shut it down, they closed voluntary. We did not have shut them down. They made the decision on their own to close. They recognized that this, some of the violations were critical,” said Dr. Einterz.

Fiesta Cancun will be on probation for the next six months and pay a $200 fine.

The restaurant voluntarily closed last week and has since reopened.

