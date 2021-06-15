Elkhart woman accused of leaving baby in hot car appears in court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of leaving her 3-month-old baby in a hot car in July 2020 appeared in court on Tuesday.

Samantha Ferrell is charged with felony neglect of a dependent. Prosecutors say she left the baby in a car in a parking lot on Grape Road.

An officer measured the interior temperature of the car at 115 degrees that day. Thankfully, the baby didn’t have lasting injuries.

Ferrell is avoiding jail time because she entered into a pre-trial diversion program in December 2020.

If she successfully completes the terms of the agreement, her case will be dismissed.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.