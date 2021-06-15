Dowagiac hires Duane Davis as head football coach

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Big news out of Dowagiac. On Monday, the Chieftains announced their newest head football coach will be Duane Davis...

Davis had been an assistant coach for the Chieftains.

Football Update:

Duane Davis named new Varsity Football Head Coach

Davis will take over for Randy Brooks who was the head coach the previous two seasons at Dowagiac, leading the Chieftains to a 9-8 overall record with two playoff appearances.

