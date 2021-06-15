Dowagiac hires Duane Davis as head football coach
Davis had been an assistant coach for the Chieftains.
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Big news out of Dowagiac. On Monday, the Chieftains announced their newest head football coach will be Duane Davis...
Davis will take over for Randy Brooks who was the head coach the previous two seasons at Dowagiac, leading the Chieftains to a 9-8 overall record with two playoff appearances.
