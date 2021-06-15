Advertisement

Dowagiac hires Duane Davis as head football coach

Davis had been an assistant coach for the Chieftains.
Duane Davis communicates on the sidelines for Dowagiac during a 2020 high school football game.
Duane Davis communicates on the sidelines for Dowagiac during a 2020 high school football game.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 9 hours ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Big news out of Dowagiac. On Monday, the Chieftains announced their newest head football coach will be Duane Davis...

Davis will take over for Randy Brooks who was the head coach the previous two seasons at Dowagiac, leading the Chieftains to a 9-8 overall record with two playoff appearances.

