Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says swimmers need to be especially aware of Lake Michigan.
Why you need to be aware of swimming in Lake Michigan
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Seven separate diners reported getting sick after eating at Fiesta Cancun restaurant in South...
Fiesta Cancun receives punishment for health code
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court

Latest News

Latanya Thornton was 37 weeks pregnant when a driver ran a red light and hit her car, injuring...
Pregnant woman forced to wait an hour for ambulance after car crash
Because of low employee numbers, only about half the number of ambulances needed in the...
Pregnant mother injured in car crash waits an hour for ambulance to arrive
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft