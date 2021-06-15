Advertisement

Buchanan baseball seniors make the difference for the Bucks

The seniors know that no matter what happens, this will be their last week playing baseball at Buchanan.
By Mark Skol Jr.
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - There are four local high school teams still alive in Michigan including the Buchanan Bucks, who are ranked as the No. 1 team in the state in Division 3.

“Just been giving it my all, this team has been giving it it’s all because we know that we might not get back here, especially us seniors,” Buchanan senior Jack Branch said.

The Bucks have won 20 straight games and are led by four seniors Jack Branch, Levi Zelmer, Keeghan Pelley and Deagan Huffman.

“The senior class, we just have some hard workers,” Buchanan head coach Jim Brawley said. “They are weed wacking before it’s daylight. They do that on game day. We’re going to go play a team that costs $31,000 to go to school there. These kids get paid the Buchanan promise that if they can finish her, they get some money for college. It’s just two different types of situations but we love our grittiness and our toughness.”

What could be a better possible way to go out, than on top.

“Shoot, it feels amazing,” Buchanan senior Levi Zelmer said. “Go out with one last bang, and it feels great.”

Buchanan will match up with No. 2 Grosse Point Woods in the semifinals.

First pitch in the semifinals is Thursday at 5 PM at Michigan State.

