Buchanan baseball not getting ahead of themselves with state title two wins away

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - This week is a big week for the No. 1 team in Division 3 in Michigan - the Buchanan Bucks.

“We didn’t just come this far to only come this far,” Buchanan senior Levi Zelmer said. “We’ve got two more games to win and after we win those two games, we can settle down and be happy. Until then, it’s still business.”

The Bucks have won 20 straight games, and if they win two more, they will be the state champs.

“We’re going to get there and we are going to be really excited,” Buchanan senior Jack Branch said. “We are going to be ready to play but right now practicing, we are business as usual. We’ve got to get ready for that game.”

Even though Buchanan is that close to winning a state championship, they are containing their excitement for the big week ahead.

“It’s pretty much the same,” Buchanan head baseball coach Jim Brawley said. “We are going to continue to do what we’ve always done. Keep it simple. Pitch to strikes. Hit the ball and catch the ball.”

The semifinal match up will be No. 1 Buchanan vs. No. 2 Grosse Point Woods. First pitch in the semifinals is Thursday at 5 PM at Michigan State.

