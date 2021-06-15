Advertisement

Buchanan baseball not getting ahead of themselves with state title two wins away

The Bucks have won 20 straight games, and if they win two more, they will be the state champs.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - This week is a big week for the No. 1 team in Division 3 in Michigan - the Buchanan Bucks.

“We didn’t just come this far to only come this far,” Buchanan senior Levi Zelmer said. “We’ve got two more games to win and after we win those two games, we can settle down and be happy. Until then, it’s still business.”

The Bucks have won 20 straight games, and if they win two more, they will be the state champs.

“We’re going to get there and we are going to be really excited,” Buchanan senior Jack Branch said. “We are going to be ready to play but right now practicing, we are business as usual. We’ve got to get ready for that game.”

Even though Buchanan is that close to winning a state championship, they are containing their excitement for the big week ahead.

“It’s pretty much the same,” Buchanan head baseball coach Jim Brawley said. “We are going to continue to do what we’ve always done. Keep it simple. Pitch to strikes. Hit the ball and catch the ball.”

The semifinal match up will be No. 1 Buchanan vs. No. 2 Grosse Point Woods. First pitch in the semifinals is Thursday at 5 PM at Michigan State.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Two separate shootings in South Bend leave three injured
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
State Road 933 is blocked in Roseland after a rollover crash involving two vehicles.
Two people injured after rollover crash
A local elected official does not believe he was targeted when he was hit with a pellet after a...
St. Joseph County Commissioner hit with pellet over the weekend
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman is congratulated while coming back to the dugout after hitting...
Tigers lose 2 pitchers to injuries, end 3-game skid, beat KC
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox relief...
MLB-best Rays power past White Sox; Glasnow exits early
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, left, slides past Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara, right, to...
Peterson, Smith lead Mets to 5-2 home win over Cubs
Notre Dame players console each other following their loss to Mississippi State at an NCAA...
No. 10 Irish fall in Super Regional Finale to No. 7 Bulldogs, 11-7