Bremen Firemen’s Festival kicks off for 64th year

By Carly Miller
Updated: 17 hours ago
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The 64th annual Bremen Firemen’s Festival starts Tuesday.

Things kick off Tuesday night with a parade through the town of Bremen, and each night of the festival will feature food and fun for the whole family.

This is one of the fire department’s major fundraisers each year, and after last year’s festival was cancelled, those with Bremen Fire say everyone is especially excited for this year.

“They’re looking forward to getting out. They were all very disappointed last year, as we were too, as everyone was throughout the whole year. So they’re looking forward to it, and we just think it’s going to be a great year,” Bremen Firemen’s Association President Eric Thornton

The festival runs Tuesday through Saturday, from 6 to 10 each night, with the parade starting at 6:30 Tuesday night.

