Bremen asks for residents’ input in Parks Master Plan

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bremen is asking its residents to fill out a 12-question survey to get a sense of what they would like to see happen in their parks over the next five years.

The Town has more than 120 acres of park and recreation space. The survey is meant to establish a unified vision, address the community’s needs and enhance the quality of life of those who live, work and visit Bremen.

“It’s exciting when you put all of the work and effort into maintaining the park system the way we do,” Bremen Parks and Recreation superintendent Brian Main said. “To residents and visitors enjoying it like we hope they will.”

Main says that while there is a lot of planning and work involved in this process, it’s important that input from community members is taken into consideration.

“It’s easy to get, I guess, really focused around here and kind of narrow-visioned,” he said. “But getting the opinions of residents and people that are in the park gives us an opportunity to kind of expand some of the thoughts that we might not have had otherwise.”

The Town is being assisted with their five-year Parks Master Plan by the Michiana Area Council of Governments. Their role is to help create the plan and guide Bremen throughout the process.

“After this plan is adopted,” Zach Dripps, deputy director of the Michiana Area Council of Governments, said. “There are grants open and available, so we usually help assist them applying for those grants, letting them know of those opportunities.”

What does Main hope will come from that grant-funding?

“I’d like to see some new opportunities as well,” Main said. “In addition to obviously maintaining what we already have.”

The survey will start Monday night and is open for the remainder of June. There are paper surveys at the Bremen Clerks Office, and a link to the online version can be found on the Bremen Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

