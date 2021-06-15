21st Century Scholars deadline approaching

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local education leaders are encouraging students to sign up for the 21st Century Scholar Success Initiative so they can go to college for free.

The group is coordinating their efforts to enroll eighth-grade students by June 30.

It’s designed to help them achieve a full scholarship to any Indiana state college or university.

“The end is not actually to achieve a two-year degree or four-year degree. The end is to end up in a decent job where these students can pull themselves out of poverty and most likely their children and their children’s children and so on,” says Rose Meissner, president of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

“I just appreciate IUSB and the 21st Century program so much. And I don’t think I would be able to achieve my master’s degree without it. Because it actually paid for my undergraduate degree, so I was able to pay for my Master’s degree,” says 21st Century Scholar Natasha Lantz.

Again, applications are due to the state by June 30.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.