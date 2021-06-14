Advertisement

U-pick at Lehman’s Orchard open for season

By Carly Miller
Updated: 16 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a way to get out and enjoy the warm weather, strawberry U-Pick at Lehman’s Orchard is officially open for the season!

The orchard right off of Portage Road in Niles is home to several different fruit crops, with strawberries ready to be picked for the next several weeks.

Those at Lehman’s say it’s important to come dressed for the weather if you’re going to pick, and farm manager Steve Lecklider says it’s always good to bring along some friends to join in on the fun.

“People bring their friends and their family, so it’s a social thing. And people like to gather the local fruits and freeze them for the winter, and they make the different jams and salsas, so there’s always a continuum there,” Lecklider said.

Lehman’s is open Monday through Saturday starting at 9 in the morning, and Sunday starting at noon, until all of the strawberries are picked out.

