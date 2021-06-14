Advertisement

Three injured in two overnight shootings in South Bend

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating on Monday morning after a pair of overnight shootings in South Bend.

Officers responded to the first shooting just after midnight in the 1900-block of Linden Avenue.

Dispatchers confirm that there was only one victim -- police have yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Later -- police were called to the 200-block of E. Victoria Street on the city’s southeast side.

Dispatchers tell 16 News Now that two people have been shot, but at this time there’s no word on their conditions or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Stay with 16 News Now for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
The sixty-ninth Three Oaks Flag Day Parade was held on Sunday.
Nation’s largest Flag Day parade takes place in Three Oaks
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Afternoons return to the 70s; Low rain chances next week