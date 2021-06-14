Three injured in two overnight shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating on Monday morning after a pair of overnight shootings in South Bend.

Officers responded to the first shooting just after midnight in the 1900-block of Linden Avenue.

Dispatchers confirm that there was only one victim -- police have yet to confirm the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Later -- police were called to the 200-block of E. Victoria Street on the city’s southeast side.

Dispatchers tell 16 News Now that two people have been shot, but at this time there’s no word on their conditions or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

