Two people injured after rollover crash

By 16 News Now
Updated: 18 hours ago
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a car crash in Roseland.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Two cars were involved. One car had flipped over, and the other was parked in the entrance of Wendy’s parking lot.

This is no word on the extent of the injuries, or cause of the crash.

State Road 933 was blocked, but the scene was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.

Stay with 16 News Now for updates on air and online.

