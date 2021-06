ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, INDOT is announcing a road closure for State Road 4 between State Road 931 and Kenilworth.

Drivers should seek an alternate route while the road is closed for a bridge deck overlay and rehabilitation project.

State Road 4 is expected to reopen along this stretch in mid-July.

