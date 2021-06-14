St. Joseph County Commissioner hit with pellet over the weekend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local elected official does not believe he was targeted when he was hit with a pellet after a drive-by-style shooting Sunday afternoon.

“I think it was just kids screwing around, doing something. Saw somebody out and decided it would be fun to do,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner and former South Bend Police officer Derek Dieter.

At 2:10 p.m. on Sunday surveillance video shows Dieter working on his front lawn, close to the road when a blue SUV passes from the left of the screen to the right.

“Heard some yelling and screaming as I was moving the sprinkler by the street and looked up and out of the sunroof of a blue vehicle, there’s a young man holding, that I could identify quickly, a pellet gun: Semi-automatic rifle, pellet gun, but it had the orange tip and orange clip,” Dieter told 16 News Now.

Dieter says he was hit once in the back of his right bicep and that the pellet did not break the skin.

The injury was not nearly as serious as the situation itself should the same culprits shoot at someone who was not involved in five shootings during his career in law enforcement.

“It’s not about me, It’s about going around shooting pellets at people. Somebody may have a weapon and return fire, and so it is a whole different ball game.”

Dieter says he was armed with a deadly weapon at the time of the incident.

The incident was reported to the South Bend Police Department and the case has been assigned to the detective bureau.

