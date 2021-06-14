Nation’s largest Flag Day parade takes place in Three Oaks

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The sixty-ninth Three Oaks Flag Day Parade was held on Sunday.

It is the nation’s largest Flag Day parade. The event featured a flyover of a World War II military plane, local and state police motorcycles, fire rescue vehicles and various types of tractors.

Americans from different cities, counties and states all gathered on Buckeye Street for one common goal: to honor our nation’s flag.

“It’s Flag Day,” long-time parade attendee David Oman said. “Nobody really celebrates Flag Day, except for Three Oaks, Michigan. It’s a great time, great community, great people. And people from around communities, Buchanan, all the communities show up and be a part of it.”

Organizers say the Flag Day Parade has always been a tradition of friends and family coming together to celebrate our country. They look forward to continuing that tradition moving forward.

