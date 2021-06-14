Advertisement

Nation’s largest Flag Day parade takes place in Three Oaks

By Kevon DuPree
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - The sixty-ninth Three Oaks Flag Day Parade was held on Sunday.

It is the nation’s largest Flag Day parade. The event featured a flyover of a World War II military plane, local and state police motorcycles, fire rescue vehicles and various types of tractors.

Americans from different cities, counties and states all gathered on Buckeye Street for one common goal: to honor our nation’s flag.

“It’s Flag Day,” long-time parade attendee David Oman said. “Nobody really celebrates Flag Day, except for Three Oaks, Michigan. It’s a great time, great community, great people. And people from around communities, Buchanan, all the communities show up and be a part of it.”

Organizers say the Flag Day Parade has always been a tradition of friends and family coming together to celebrate our country. They look forward to continuing that tradition moving forward.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Three injured in two overnight shootings in South Bend
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Afternoons return to the 70s; Low rain chances next week