Medical Moment: Keys to a longer life

By 16 News Now
Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During the twentieth century, the average life expectancy went up by 30 years.

Advances in education, healthcare, disease prevention and treatment are important factors, but everyday habits and past circumstances can also influence how long you live.

Martie Salt has the details in today’s Medical Moment.

Another key to longer life, giving up burgers.

Colorectal cancer risk rises by 42 percent with every three and a half ounce serving of processed meat, such as hot dogs, bacon, and deli meats.

