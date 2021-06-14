Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

