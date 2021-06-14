Advertisement

Indiana rushes to spend virus relief aid on new jobs program

Coronavirus in Indiana
Coronavirus in Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lawmakers in Indiana and other states scrambled in the final days of their legislative sessions to make decisions on spending their shares of the $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief money that was allocated to state and local governments.

They directed aid toward schools and businesses, dedicated money for highway construction and bailing out depleted unemployment benefits accounts.

With much of Indiana’s $3 billion share still unallocated, budget writers latched onto an idea floated by a local tech millionaire for a $75 million revolving loan program aimed at helping workers obtain short-term training certifications to advance their careers.

It’s an example of how states cast about for ways to spend the federal influx.

