Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project launches first educational video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A non-profit aimed at saving lives and raising water safety awareness along the Great Lakes has released a new video to help educate lake-goers.

The video breaks down the dangerous currents you may come across in the Great Lakes, and what you should do if you find yourself caught in one.

The Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project created this video with funding from The Zac Foundation, another group focused on water safety.

After not being able to do typical in-person safety presentations this past year, GLSRP decided it was time to make a digital version to help spread their message.

“We really hope that this is a game-changer for people understanding great lakes dangerous currents. This information has been out there for a long time, but it hasn’t been put into a format like this that should be, hopefully, easy to understand and easily accessible for the masses to be able to view,” Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project co-founder Dave Benjamin said.

To watch the full educational video from the Great Lakes Surf and Rescue Project, click here.

