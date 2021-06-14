Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces childcare investment plan

By 16 News Now
Updated: 17 hours ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a new childcare investment plan.

The new, $1.4 billion plan expands access to safe and affordable childcare as Michiganders get back to work.

The biggest chunk of the funding is set to go out as grants to childcare businesses, in an effort to open their doors again.

The state will also focus on expanding sites in communities without adequate childcare.

“Every family in Michigan deserves to have access to safe, affordable, quality childcare that meets their needs, regardless of how old their children are, regardless of what part of Michigan they live in, how much money they make, their race, or their ethnicity, or immigration status,” she says.

The governor is set to join Michigan lawmakers Tuesday at the state capitol to discuss the new legislation.

