GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting today, Goshen Health is scheduling Covid-19 vaccine appointments at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine and Urgent Care.

That’s because the previous vaccine clinic, on 2129 South Main Street, has closed.

The transition also means you can schedule your appointment online.

Just head to goshenurgentcare.com.

