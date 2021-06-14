Former Irish hockey star Stephen Johns to rollerblade across the country to help those battling depression

Advertisement

By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 15 hours ago
(WNDU) - A former Notre Dame hockey star is starting a long journey.

Former Irish Icers alternate captain Stephen Johns announced his retirement from hockey, and that he is tackling a new adventure.

Johns has noted he has battled depression for years, and wants to help others facing the same fight.

“What I’ll miss most about the game of hockey is providing inspiration,” Johns posted on Instagram.

Johns announced on social media on Sunday that starting on Monday, he will rollerblade across the United States to help those battling depression.

His trip will be documented.

“If I can still inspire one person to climb out of their hole, then that’s a successful trip and exactly what I’m aiming for,” Johns said in his Instagram post.

On Monday, Johns posted he was “somewhere in Ohio.”

