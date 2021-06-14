Advertisement

Former Domer Monty Williams leads Suns to Western Conference Finals

This is the first time the Suns have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals since 2010.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 15 hours ago
DENVER (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball player and assistant coach Monty Williams helped lead the Phoenix Suns to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night as his team swept the Denver Nuggets.

Williams says he is feeling a ton of emotions after leading the Suns as the head coach to the Western Conference Finals.

“It’s one of those moments for me that, quite frankly, I never thought I would have the chance to experience,” Williams said. “For me, I just have a level of gratitude I can’t even explain. That’s the deal.”

Williams does not know who his Suns will face in the Western Conference Finals yet. It will either be the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah leads that series 2-1.

If Williams and the Suns defeat either the Jazz or the Clippers in the next round, it will be the first time since 1993 that Phoenix has appeared in the NBA Finals.

Williams played at Notre Dame from 1989 to 1994 before being selected by the New York Knicks with the 24th pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. Williams returned to coach his alma mater after his NBA career came to an end in 2003.

