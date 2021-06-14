First Alert Forecast: Bright and Dry Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine to begin the week with highs only in the upper 70s and much less humidity than we dealt with last week. Feeling much better to get your week started! It will be breezy, winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour, gusting to 30 at times. High of 79.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler with lows in the middle 50s. Feeling very refreshing overnight but staying breezy at times. Low of 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm with a high in the upper 70s and lower humidity. The breeze will slow a bit, but it will be breezy at times. High of 79.

WEDNESDAY: The sunny and dry pattern continues through the middle of the week. Feeling refreshing with very low humidity and a high near 80 during the afternoon. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: This sunny and dry pattern continues through the end of the week with a few more clouds moving in during the afternoon Thursday before our next chance of rain which comes in the form of scattered thunderstorms by the time we get to Friday. Scattered thunderstorms come back into the forecast and then more rain chances will follow into early next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 13th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 83

Sunday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.00″

