Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with left fielder Joc Pederson and...
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with left fielder Joc Pederson and center fielder Jake Marisnick after the Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central.

Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where it’s won six in a row and nine of 10.

The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.

6/13/2021 10:06:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

