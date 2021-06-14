Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central.

Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where it’s won six in a row and nine of 10.

The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs.

Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/13/2021 10:06:01 PM (GMT -4:00)