Barbecue brings Elkhart community together

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.

Music, laughter and the smell of free food filled the air in Roosevelt Park Sunday, as community members came together to enjoy each other’s company.

Elkhart residents say they don’t typically come together unless it’s a sad or tragic occasion, so they wanted to have this event to start to change that narrative.

“I just wanted us to come together,” lead organizer Antjuna Coleman said. “I didn’t care how, I didn’t care what. So, I knew people played basketball, I knew everybody loves water and I know people love free and fun. This is all my family, this is all our family.”

There’s no doubt community means a lot to Coleman.

“When I think of community,” she said. “I think of love, I think of family, I think of fellowship, I think of uniting, I think of just fun, you know.”

There was no shortage of fun Sunday. There was a basketball tournament, a community kickball game and bounce houses, water guns and water balloons for the kids.

Kendall McGee, whose new community center sponsored the event, summed it up in three words.

“Family. Community. Fun,” McGee said. “We just decided to put together a strong event because of everything that goes on in our community. It gets bad press and all that, so we just decided to throw a free event for the community so they can come out, have fun.”

Elkhart Fire and Police Departments also showed their support. The police said they want to make every effort to build a relationship with the community they serve.

“Given what’s going on in the nation,” Adrian Riley, Elkhart Police Department community liaison, said. “We want to make sure they know locally that we do care about the community. We love everyone, we all live here together, and we just want to have a good time together.”

The organizers say this is the first of many more community events to come. Their goal is to unify Elkhart by hosting monthly events that everyone can enjoy.

