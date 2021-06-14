19-year-old dies after crash on US 20

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US 20 in LaPorte County.

It happened near South Roeske Avenue in Michigan City.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, a black 2003 Mitsubishi, driven by 22-year-old Michael Murphy, was heading west on US 20 when the car crossed the center lane and collided with a silver 2008 Ford.

The driver of the ford, Malachi Young of Michigan City was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the Ford were injured from the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office fatal alcohol crash team.

