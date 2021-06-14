Advertisement

19-year-old dies after crash on US 20

By 16 News Now
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on US 20 in LaPorte County.

It happened near South Roeske Avenue in Michigan City.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, a black 2003 Mitsubishi, driven by 22-year-old Michael Murphy, was heading west on US 20 when the car crossed the center lane and collided with a silver 2008 Ford.

The driver of the ford, Malachi Young of Michigan City was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the Ford were injured from the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office fatal alcohol crash team.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Two separate shootings in South Bend leave three injured
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
State Road 933 is blocked in Roseland after a rollover crash involving two vehicles.
Two people injured after rollover crash
A local elected official does not believe he was targeted when he was hit with a pellet after a...
St. Joseph County Commissioner hit with pellet over the weekend
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together

Latest News

Deadly house fire in Mishawaka
One dead, one injured in Mishawaka house fire
Notre Dame eliminated by Mississippi State
Notre Dame falls to Mississippi State 11-7
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Teenager who allegedly killed 6-year-old Grace Ross back in court
Bremen is asking its residents to fill out a 12-question survey to get a sense of what they...
Bremen asks for residents’ input in Parks Master Plan