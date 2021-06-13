Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead, including a 10-year-old, after an early morning crash in Etna Township, in Kosciusko County.

Around 2 in the morning, emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US 30 and CR 875 for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2011 Mazda driven by 32-year-old Marlin Fuentes, Sr. was headed southbound on County Road 875 West approaching US 30 while a semi-tractor-trailer driven by 44-year-old Paul Banks was westbound.

The Mazda failed to stop to the semi-tractor-trailer at the intersection. The tractor-trailer then hit the Mazda.

Marlin Fuentes, Sr. and a 10-year-old passenger in the Mazda died.

Banks was uninjured.

