South Bend Lions drop second straight, receive two red cards

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions were back on the pitch at School Field on Saturday night, and in a game where the Lions dominated possession, they still could not get the job done falling to Oakland County 1-0.

Chase Inscho scores for Oakland County in the 89th minute to secure the victory.

South Bend had two goals called back due to a Lion being called offsides. Two Lions also received red cards. Several of the calls were questionable to Lions head coach Thiago Pinto.

“Well, that’s a tough one,” Pinto said. I think it’s an unfair result to be honest. All we can do is focus on what we can control. I think we dominated the game in terms of every stat but one. Even with a man down, we controlled the game. We passed around them. We had chances. We got two goals called off. I think we were just one finish away. We put one away and I think we open the flood gates against this team.”

The Lions will be back at home on Wednesday to face Kings Hammer. The game gets started at 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.