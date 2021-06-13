Advertisement

South Bend Lions drop second straight, receive two red cards

Chase Inscho scores for Oakland County in the 89th minute to secure the victory.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions were back on the pitch at School Field on Saturday night, and in a game where the Lions dominated possession, they still could not get the job done falling to Oakland County 1-0.

Chase Inscho scores for Oakland County in the 89th minute to secure the victory.

South Bend had two goals called back due to a Lion being called offsides. Two Lions also received red cards. Several of the calls were questionable to Lions head coach Thiago Pinto.

“Well, that’s a tough one,” Pinto said. I think it’s an unfair result to be honest. All we can do is focus on what we can control. I think we dominated the game in terms of every stat but one. Even with a man down, we controlled the game. We passed around them. We had chances. We got two goals called off. I think we were just one finish away. We put one away and I think we open the flood gates against this team.”

The Lions will be back at home on Wednesday to face Kings Hammer. The game gets started at 7 PM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

With the season on the line Sunday night at Dudy Noble Field, the 10-seed Notre Dame baseball...
Blasts and Tyrell lead No. 10 Irish past No, 7 Bulldogs, 9-1
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with left fielder Joc Pederson and...
Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep
Notre Dame's David LaManna (3) celebrates with teammates after his fourth-inning three-run home...
Blasts and Tyrell lead No. 10 Irish past No, 7 Bulldogs, 9-1
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18) led the whole way on Sunday afternoon, and after winning...
3 homers not enough in Cubs loss
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18) led the whole way on Sunday afternoon, and after winning...
3 homers not enough in Cubs loss