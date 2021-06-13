Advertisement

South Bend Civic Theatre asking for community input

By 16 News Now
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre is asking for community input.

They held a community summit today at the First United Methodist Church.

Their goal? To navigate a post-pandemic world with the help of the community and ask people what they want to see from the theatre in the future.

“We’re having a community summit, and it’s an all day exercise just to make sure as we reopen and we start to envision what exactly South Bend Civic Theatre needs to be post-pandemic,” Executive Director, Aaron Nichols, said. “We wanted to make sure we were engaging with the community and asking our neighbors, asking our patrons exactly what they want the Civic to be.”

Volunteers, community partners, and board members were all invited. The SBCT made sure to follow current COVID guidelines at the event.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

Police respond to an overnight shooting on E. Victoria Street in South Bend
Three injured in two overnight shootings in South Bend
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
The inaugural Community BBQ & Field Day took place in Elkhart Sunday.
Barbecue brings Elkhart community together
The sixty-ninth Three Oaks Flag Day Parade was held on Sunday.
Nation’s largest Flag Day parade takes place in Three Oaks
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Afternoons return to the 70s; Low rain chances next week