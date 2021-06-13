South Bend Civic Theatre asking for community input

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Civic Theatre is asking for community input.

They held a community summit today at the First United Methodist Church.

Their goal? To navigate a post-pandemic world with the help of the community and ask people what they want to see from the theatre in the future.

“We’re having a community summit, and it’s an all day exercise just to make sure as we reopen and we start to envision what exactly South Bend Civic Theatre needs to be post-pandemic,” Executive Director, Aaron Nichols, said. “We wanted to make sure we were engaging with the community and asking our neighbors, asking our patrons exactly what they want the Civic to be.”

Volunteers, community partners, and board members were all invited. The SBCT made sure to follow current COVID guidelines at the event.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.