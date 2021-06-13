Advertisement

Rodón takes no-hitter into 7th; White Sox sweep Tigers

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 15 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win.

Rodón was going for his second no-hitter of the season.

He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.

Eric Haase doubled with one out in the seventh on Sunday.

Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

6/13/2021 4:18:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

