Advertisement

Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson tosses his bat after striking out swinging during the sixth inning...
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson tosses his bat after striking out swinging during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

With the season on the line Sunday night at Dudy Noble Field, the 10-seed Notre Dame baseball...
Blasts and Tyrell lead No. 10 Irish past No, 7 Bulldogs, 9-1
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, right, celebrates with left fielder Joc Pederson and...
Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep
Notre Dame's David LaManna (3) celebrates with teammates after his fourth-inning three-run home...
Blasts and Tyrell lead No. 10 Irish past No, 7 Bulldogs, 9-1
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18) led the whole way on Sunday afternoon, and after winning...
3 homers not enough in Cubs loss
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (18-18) led the whole way on Sunday afternoon, and after winning...
3 homers not enough in Cubs loss