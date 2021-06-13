Advertisement

New nonprofit for special needs families hosts fundraising event

By Carly Miller
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A Middlebury mom is spreading the word about her new nonprofit for special needs families with a fundraiser at Fruit Hills Winery in Bristol.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, guests at Fruit Hills could learn more about D321gner Space, a new organization aimed at empowering youth of all ability levels.

The fundraising event featured live music, free face painting, and food trucks on-site at the winery.

Those food trucks then donated a percentage of their sales to D321gner Space, and the founder of the new nonprofit says she is excited to get her message out to the community.

“My daughter Cynthia was born with down syndrome, and in our journey, we found that there is a huge gap in resources locally, and we found ourselves driving to different counties to provide the need for her, and it was just frustrating so we wanted to start bridging that gap,” D321gner Space founder Bridgette Chambers said.

If you missed Saturday’s fundraiser but would like to learn more about D321gner Space, click here to visit their website.

