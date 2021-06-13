Michigan organization honors veterans with ‘Quilts of Valor’

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Veterans, along with their friends and family, gathered at Carver Memorial Park in Three Oaks, Michigan Saturday to receive quilts that acknowledge their service to our country.

“The backing is the strength that supports the other layers of the quilt,” Barbara Manning, co-president of the Berrien Towne & Country Quilters, said. “It represents your strength, and the support of your family, friends and country.”

It was an emotion-filled morning as 13 servicemen and women were each awarded a Quilt of Valor.

The veterans honored Saturday served in one of four different branches of the military, and the conflicts they fought in range from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Some of these quilts were actually, parts were made by many different quilters,” Manning said. “We elected to pass out material and there was 36 blocks made by 25 to 36 different quilters.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by mothers of soldiers that served following 9/11. Their mission is to cover all combat veterans who have been touched by war with a healing and comforting quilt.

“We’re just all appreciative of the men and women that willing serve our country,” Berrien Towne & Country Quilters co-president Kathy Martus said.

One of the men who made that sacrifice is Vietnam veteran Wayne Griffin, who served in 1967 and 1968.

“What we did for our country I feel a person should do because it makes people safe and protects our future,” Griffin said.

Carver Memorial Park holds a special place in Rebecca Carver-Fatter’s heart, because it’s named after her late brother.

“He had extended his stay for thirty days so that he could be home because his grandmother had cancer,” Carver-Fatter said. “And he got killed in that thirty-day extra stay.”

The members of Berrien Towne & Country Quilters have already discussed hosting another Quilts of Valor event. They’re always looking for new members, so anyone interested can check them out online.

