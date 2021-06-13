Advertisement

Michigan high school softball and baseball scores from June 12

By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT
BASEBALL

Division 2 Regional Final

Lakeshore 4, Grand Rapids Christian 1

Division 2 Quarterfinals

Lakeshore 10, South Christian 1

The Lancers will play the winner of Muskegon Oakridge and Gladwin in the state semifinals on Friday June 18, 2021 at Michigan State at 11:30 AM.

Division 3 Regional Final

Buchanan 9, North Muskegon 0

Division 3 Quarterfinals

Buchanan 10, Pewamo-Westphalia 3

The Bucks will play Grosse Pointe Woods in the state semifinals on Thursday June 17, 2021 at Michigan State at 5:00 PM.

SOFTBALL

Division 1 Regional 3

East Kentwood 9, St. Joseph 2

Division 2 Regional 11

Edwardsburg 6, Lakeshore 1

Wayland 3, Edwardsburg 1

Division 3 Regional 20

Buchanan 5, Watervliet 2

Buchanan 2, Schoolcraft 1

The Bucks will square up with Central Montcalm in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 4 PM at Cornerstone University.

Division 4 Regional 29

Bridgman 10, Decatur 0

Bridgman 5, Kalamazoo Christian 1

The Bees will play Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.

