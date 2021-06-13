Michigan high school softball and baseball scores from June 12
BASEBALL
Division 2 Regional Final
Lakeshore 4, Grand Rapids Christian 1
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Lakeshore 10, South Christian 1
The Lancers will play the winner of Muskegon Oakridge and Gladwin in the state semifinals on Friday June 18, 2021 at Michigan State at 11:30 AM.
Division 3 Regional Final
Buchanan 9, North Muskegon 0
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Buchanan 10, Pewamo-Westphalia 3
The Bucks will play Grosse Pointe Woods in the state semifinals on Thursday June 17, 2021 at Michigan State at 5:00 PM.
SOFTBALL
Division 1 Regional 3
East Kentwood 9, St. Joseph 2
Division 2 Regional 11
Edwardsburg 6, Lakeshore 1
Wayland 3, Edwardsburg 1
Division 3 Regional 20
Buchanan 5, Watervliet 2
Buchanan 2, Schoolcraft 1
The Bucks will square up with Central Montcalm in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 4 PM at Cornerstone University.
Division 4 Regional 29
Bridgman 10, Decatur 0
Bridgman 5, Kalamazoo Christian 1
The Bees will play Ottawa Lake Whiteford in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.
