Friendship Botanic Gardens host free Bug Safari for families

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - It is Bug Safari Day at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City, which means families had the chance to check out diverse natural habitats found throughout the 105-acre garden park.

They also discovered a hidden world of marvelous mini-beasts living all around the park while viewing live creepy crawlies, exploring different bugs, and enjoying several games.

It’s event that assistant director Stephanie Graham is happy to bring back after a challenging 2020.

“It feels amazing. We were really sad we could not have events last year for the kids because that’s kind of what we are about. We are about connecting with the neighborhoods and getting all the kids in the area to come out and enjoy nature. This is a great event to do that,” Graham says.

For more information, or to view upcoming events at Botanic Friendship Gardens, you can head to BotanicFriendshipGardens.org.

