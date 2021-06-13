Advertisement

Elkhart hosts 41st annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival

By Carly Miller
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 41st Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival in Elkhart is giving people a way to enjoy local art and music this weekend.

The festival started Friday at Island Park in Downtown Elkhart and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday at both Island Park and Lundquist Park.

The festival features several food and craft vendors, regional artists, activities for kids, and live music.

Those with Elkhart Parks and Recreation say it’s a great way to get out and enjoy the warm weather.

“We’ve seen a lot of people who have never been to this area before, and they’re like yeah we just heard about it so we’re out exploring. I think, for us, that’s exactly what this is about is to give not just our residents but also our visitors and tourists a chance to come down and do something that’s more fun than usual and a chance to hang out,” Elkhart Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki said.

Admission at Island Park is 2 dollars for ages 10 and up and free at Lundquist park.

