East Race rafting season continues as sun heats up

By Ibrahim Samra
Updated: 15 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to have some fun in the sun, you might want to check out whitewater rafting along the East Race in South Bend.

Sunday afternoon marked the second week of a summer long rafting and kayaking season that will continue until September 5.

The East Race Whitewater Kayak Club says they are excited about the return of rafting in South Bend this year after events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The East Race is open on Saturdays from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. - 4p.m.

For pricing, or to book your trip, head to eastracewaterway.gr8.com.

