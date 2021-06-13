Downtown South Bend filling your summer Saturday schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Downtown South Bend is celebrating summer on the East Race and the Gridiron.

Several vendors lined up for Arts on the East Race, happening every second Saturday in June, July, and August.

This continuation of Art Beat gives these artists a chance to share their work with the community in a beautiful setting.

Also every Saturday morning you can get in on free fitness classes at the Gridiron.

Between 8:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M you can try out yoga, Zumba, barre, grit, and hip-hop classes.

“I think it’s awesome especially because we’ve all been cooped up in the house for the past year due to the pandemic, and finally being able to get out and see people again and start to move your body,” said DTSB Communication & PR director Courtney Quinlan.

The next Arts on the East Race will take place on July 10th.

