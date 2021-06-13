Cubs rally from 2-0 hole to retake series lead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - The South Bend Cubs (17-17) got back in the win column Saturday night with a 5-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (17-18).

Derek Casey (6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) struck out the first three batters of the ballgame and retired seven of the first eight batters he faced. It was another strong outing for the right-hander as he picked up his second straight win. Casey allowed a homer to Chad McClanahan in the third and then McClanahan got the best of him again, this time with an RBI single with two outs in the fourth. Other than that, Casey shined.

South Bend trailed 2-0 into the home-half of the fourth when Nelson Velazquez started things off with a double to the gap in left-center. Yonathan Perlaza followed with an RBI single that ricocheted off the glove of the pitcher Reese Olson and then was booted by David Hamilton at short, allowing Velazquez to score.

The rest of the damage in the game would come from South Bend in the fifth.

Bradlee Beesley started things off with a single and then stole his second base on the night. Delvin Zinn, in his return to the lineup after exiting with a cramp on Thursday, drove him in with a single to center to tie it up, 2-2. Zinn immediately stole second base to reclaim the solo lead with his 22nd stolen base of the season.

Tyler Durna shot a double down the line in left to score Zinn and give the Cubs their first lead. From there Perlaza and Jake Washer both tallied RBI singles to give South Bend a 5-2 lead.

The bullpen would take them the rest of the way. Samuel Reyes induced two double-plays in 1.2 scoreless innings and Eury Ramos came in and retired the side in order in the ninth to pick up his third save.

Next Up: RHP Ryan Jensen (2-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Zach Mort (0-2, 4.78 ERA).

South Bend hosts Wisconsin in the series finale tomorrow at 2:05 p.m.