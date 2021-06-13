Brian Kelly says last season was one of the most rewarding he’s been a part of

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football is gearing up for its summer session, head coach Brian Kelly is reflecting on the roller coaster that was coaching a team during 2020.

Sure the Irish had their highs ,going undefeated in the regular season, defeating the number one-seeded Clemson and appearing in the College Football playoff again and the lows, such as a two-week COVID pause.

Kelly has been a head coach for 30 years but says that last season was one of the most rewarding.

“My reflections would be that it was difficult, but probably the most satisfying because you have players that made incredible commitments and their attention to detail, all the things that you try to teach and are kind of wired to as a coach, they did that,” Kelly said. “Difficult, yes, but probably as rewarding as any since I’ve ever had.”

Kelly says that this year will also be a challenge because his team is not as experienced as he’s used to.

