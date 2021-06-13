Advertisement

Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

By Jack Springgate
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Bikers in South Bend revved their engines to stop human trafficking.

Kickstands went up at 11:00 A.M. Sat. morning for the first annual Stop the Traffic ride and fundraiser.

Proceeds went to support the Victims Assistance Program and the Anti Demand Working Group.

It’s also going to help fund training for police officers to better identify and protect human trafficking victims.

In an effort to raise money, people raffled off a chance to ‘slime’ St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

“I wanted to do something that the biker community is not used to, and this is something that I haven’t seen anybody stand up for or talk about,” said Stop the Traffic President Jen Parks.

You can learn more on their website, www.sttstjoe.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka

Latest News

Sunday afternoon marked the second week of a summer long rafting and kayaking season that will...
East Race rafting season continues as sun heats up
Downtown South Bend Saturday
Downtown South Bend filling your summer Saturday schedule
Jared is an avid reader who is also good at math. Engineering might be in his future, someday.
Wednesday’s child: Jared the explorer
They waited outside the Walmart on Ireland road for people to drop off gifts, snacks, and other...
Veterans collect care package donations for troops overseas