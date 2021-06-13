Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Bikers in South Bend revved their engines to stop human trafficking.

Kickstands went up at 11:00 A.M. Sat. morning for the first annual Stop the Traffic ride and fundraiser.

Proceeds went to support the Victims Assistance Program and the Anti Demand Working Group.

It’s also going to help fund training for police officers to better identify and protect human trafficking victims.

In an effort to raise money, people raffled off a chance to ‘slime’ St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

“I wanted to do something that the biker community is not used to, and this is something that I haven’t seen anybody stand up for or talk about,” said Stop the Traffic President Jen Parks.

You can learn more on their website, www.sttstjoe.com.

