Pet Vet: Hot weather and pets

(WNDU) - Higher temperatures are a normal part of summer, and this week saw temps in the 90′s, those high temperatures remain with us this week as well.

That means we need to protect our pets and keep them safe when hot weather hits.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be prepared to help pets stay cool and hydrated.

If you want to contact Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

