Advertisement

2nd Chance: Pluto

By 16 News Now
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Pluto!

Pluto is around 6 or 7 years old.

He’s a pitbull terrier mix that weighs 45 pounds and has a sweet, loving demeanor.

He absolutely loves to play fetch, hike, walk and then hang out with his family.

He will need to be an only dog, unless you can establish solid boundaries.

If you want to adopt Pluto or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, including 10-year-old, in fatal crash in Kosciusko County
Body found inside Walmart bathroom
Elkhart police were called to Elkhart General Hospital early Thursday morning where they...
Four-year-old boy badly beaten, suspect arrested
Ryan Smith feels the city had it out for him, waiting for an excuse to go after their liquor...
‘Smith’s Downtown’ will close after battling with the City of Mishawaka
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking
Bikers ride to bring awareness to human trafficking

Latest News

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be...
Pet Vet: Hot weather and pets
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about the dangers of high temperatures, and how to be...
Pet Vet June 12 - High Heat
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal...
2nd Chance: Diesel
Dr. David Visser joins 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss how storms affect our pets.
Pet Vet: Storm Anxiety