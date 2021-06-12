2nd Chance: Pluto

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Pluto!

Pluto is around 6 or 7 years old.

He’s a pitbull terrier mix that weighs 45 pounds and has a sweet, loving demeanor.

He absolutely loves to play fetch, hike, walk and then hang out with his family.

He will need to be an only dog, unless you can establish solid boundaries.

If you want to adopt Pluto or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

