First Alert Forecast: Afternoons return to the 70s; Low rain chances next week

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be warming into the 70s
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Temperatures going forward will average about 80° with much cooler nights. As the dew points continue to come down, evening will be more pleasant with lows cooling to the 50s to start the week. While highs and lows will return to normal territory, rain chances will stay close to zero. Another weak front will come through towards the end of the work week and bring cloud cover and a bit of humidity back to the area. This will also be the hottest part of the week with highs warming back into the upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 84

Monday Night: Mostly clear and dry. Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High: 78

