Elkhart Common Council audits year-end reports for tax abatements

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council held a special meeting Tuesday to review year-end reports for tax abatements.

“The idea behind it is we give them a break, they invest in our community and at the end the city re-coops the cost. It creates jobs and everybody wins,” said Elkhart Common Council Member Aaron Mishler.

Businesses had to reportedly meet 95 percent of their projected goals related to personal property and job creation.

“To see if they are in compliance with what they said they would do. If they have done the real estate improvements. If they have hired the folks and paid them the wages that they said they would pay them,” Mishler said.

“50% of these companies still have time to make their investment...some are at the end of their investment and did not meet their standard...will ask for the tax savings back,” said Elkhart Common Council Member David Henke.

“The companies that are close to that, we can work with and can kind of figure out what’s going on,” Mishler said.

“If they have not, we also have the obligation to deny them that tax abatement, the savings they would have had,” Henke said.

The council reviewed about 30 reports at City Hall.

Some businesses include, but are not limited to:

Kem Krest

Lippert Components

Pinnacle Seating

Concepts Industries

Flexible Concepts

In total, these businesses created over a thousand jobs.

“They’ve created the jobs. They have not been able to employ people. The available workforce is very low,” Henke said.

Three businesses were denied Tuesday, but they have a right to appeal.

