Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Kyle Hendricks won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

