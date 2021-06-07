Advertisement

Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, is congratulated by Ian Happ, left, after a home run in...
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, right, is congratulated by Ian Happ, left, after a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco GiantsSunday, June 6, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Kyle Hendricks won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Elkhart man arrested after fatal hit & run.
Suspect arrested in Elkhart fatal hit & run
The Tippecanoe Place Restaurant served as the location for various scenes for the upcoming...
South Bend film director brings Hollywood home
Troopers say 53-year-old Michael Lohman, of Glendale, Arizona, was heading west, approaching...
UPDATE: Truck driver dies after toll road crash
KXII
Multiple children injured in head-on crash involving buggy
Police in Elkhart are requesting help from the public in identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Elkhart police looking for fraud suspect

Latest News

Notre Dame baseball celebrates first regional title since 2002 with 14-2 win over Central...
No. 10 Irish advance to Super Regional for first time since 2002
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) celebrates with his team after the Chicago White...
La Russa passes McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers
Munster and Adams get ready for 4A Regional title game at Schreiber Field in LaPorte, Indiana...
High school baseball and softball scores for Indiana and Michigan playoffs
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Chicago White Sox during the...
Skubal wins consecutive starts, Tigers beat ChiSox 4-3